All The Feels On The 50's

When they say smiles pay off they must have been talking about Michelle Bozeman, a 50-year-old waitress, and grandmother of 7, from Napavine, Washington.

She was waiting tables on Sunday night at Ramblin Jack’s Rib Eye and a couple who was traveling through town left her a $3,000 TIP on a $44 BILL!

Michelle told the “Today” show that she didn’t even realize it until a co-worker said, “Do you realize you got a $3,00 tip?” That’s when Michelle looked at the back of the note.

It read, "Thanks for smiling.” The only request from the couple is that she does something good for someone else with the money.

Michelle has been working as a waitress for 20 years and said that the couple had asked her questions while they were eating about her family and her life and she mentioned how much she loved her job and had been a single-mother and now was the proud grandmother of 7.

Now Michelle says with the money she is going to share her generous tip wither he co-workers and spoil her grandkids who range in age from 3-17.

$3,000 tip for waitress. God bless the person who left it and God bless the waitress who must really be excellent. Know like others of us who've been waitresses, she can use this. — Jo Scott (@JoScott48088386) May 22, 2018

A father and daughter in Philadelphia walked across the stage together to get their undergraduate degrees from Temple University.

Craig Manning graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in film and media arts. And his daughter, Juliana, graduated with a dual major of linguistics and creative writing. Craig says it was a long road. He started off at a community college, but his wife was in the Air Force and the family was sent to Germany. Over the years, he took classes when he could. And he's even been working full time while he completed his Temple degree.

At first, Craig didn't want to walk on graduation because he felt too old. But he says his wife encouraged him, to show their three other children what it looks like when you achieve your goals.