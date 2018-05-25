All The Feels On The 50's

Texting and calling our best friends can be a great way to keep in touch, but nothing amounts to seeing them in person. But for two long-distance best friends, hanging out in the flesh was never an option.

Corey Walker is best friends with Stalley. They both have daughters who are the same age. The parents introduced the girls, Jalyssa and Kylie, over FaceTime four years ago and since then, the two talk daily and have become BFFs.

However, they live over seven hours apart, and the families' schedules never managed to line up for a meeting. Until now.

Walker wrote on his Reddit post: "I was soooooooooo nervous the entire drive down. I just kept telling Kylie to put her headphones in and watch a movie because if she saw a sign of the city we were traveling to she would have known.”

The two girls see each other in a hallway and simply stop in their tracks, holding their hands over their mouths. And with that, there are hugs, tears, and smiles.

See the video here!

Walker says: "They spent the weekend together. It was amazing. They went shopping, out to dinner, Starbucks, and stayed up all night making a fort. Magical times."

Rey, an 8-week-old golden retriever mix, and her siblings were rescued when they were only a few weeks old after they were found abandoned near some railroad tracks.

Joy Stone, of Melissa, Texas, about 50 miles north of Dallas, had been looking for a rescue pup, so when her friend and photographer Carlye Allen sent Stone a photo of Rey, she immediately decided to adopt the dog and surprise her husband.

When she went to pick up Rey at Allen's house, the two decided it would be a fun idea to do a photo shoot with the new puppy in a "gender reveal" style.

"Carlye had seen some cute photos of a couple and their new puppy on Pinterest, showed me, and then said how funny it would be to have an 'announcement' photo shoot," Stone told Chron.com. "I immediately said yes, and we ended up throwing some things together.”

Stone was most excited about surprising her husband with their new puppy, Rey, and the photographs, so much so that she almost spilled the beans several times, but Allen convinced her to keep the secret.

As far as her newfound internet fame goes, Stone says she never realized her and Allen's photos would ever be so popular. “We are honored and so excited that we were able to brighten other people's days through the photos."