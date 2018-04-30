All The Feels On The 50's

It was love at first sight for an Austin woman and her new furr-ever friend.

It didn’t take more than just a look for Jamie Hult to fall in love with a dog that others had turned away.Beauz Tox (Bow Tox) who’s name was lucky at the time, had been posted on Facebook and one of Jamie’s friend’s saw the post and shared it. His owners were looking to foster him out or a forever home for the 6—year-old dog.

Jamie saw it and told Today, “I called my friend and said, ‘I want that dog. I don't even want to foster him. I want him”. Jamie who lives in Austin, has always been an animal love r and for her, it was love at first sight.

She didn’t wait long either, she drove to the owner’s house that night to pick up her furry friend. When she got there she realized that the dog had been living in the backyard for five years with no love, no attention, no affection and was very thin, only 42 pounds and had never been treated for heartworms or fleas. He didn’t even have a bed.

You see, lucky hadn’t been so lucky. He was born with a sunken cranium and his right eye is partially closed and has been since he shared the womb with his mom’s six other puppies. The breeder had trouble selling him even though the condition doesn’t affect his mental capabilities or his health.

He was given away for free. That’s when Jamie’s friend found him on Facebook and that’s when Jamie fell in love. She took him to the vet immediately. Had him treated for heart worm and that is when the vet said that he was in such bad shape, he may not make it and gave Jamie the option to put him down. She said no and Beaux proved he’s fighter.

Although he spent his first month on oxygen and was very sick recovering from having heart worm and Jamie thought she may lose Beaux, she never gave up and neither did he. He was given a clean bill of health and even though he lost hearing in his left ear and he is now blind in his right eye, it hasn’t stopped him from being the happiest dog you’ll see. Beaux now weights a healthy 108 pounds and is known in the neighborhood for his ties. ​



A couple finds friendship after divorce

Many married couples end up getting a divorce. For some, it's incredibly sad. For others, it's an exciting new chapter. But, however you feel, you'll have to make a decision about the kind of relationship you'll have with your ex. And divorced couple Sara and Austin are still figuring it out.

They recently reunited during a video shoot at BuzzFeed to go through their wedding photos together. They hoped the exercise would help them get on track to being friends again.

In the video, Sara and Austin recalled the proposal during a concert when Austin said, "I have no ring. I have no money, but I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

After they got married, their jobs and interests took them in different directions. Austin and Sara ended their marriage in 2017.

As they sorted through their wedding photos together, they were reminded of all of the happiness in their relationship. They enjoyed looking back on the day and seeing the faces of friends who they haven't kept in close contact with lately. Reminiscing gave them the opportunity to talk to each other about maintaining a friendship after divorce.

Sara says: "I think there's a stigma attached to divorce that it's always got to be bad. It doesn't always have to be bad. You can kind of choose depending on the scenario. Just have as much respect for yourself and other person as humanly possible."