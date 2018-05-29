All The Feels On The 50's

This Memorial Day weekend, Americans across the country have been finding their own unique way to remember and honor the fallen.



For weeks now, Jordan Houghton and others from the American Legion Post 206 in Seattle have spent their free time cleaning the headstones of veterans at the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery.



"A lot of people think it's a long weekend. In reality, it's about the sacrifices that families have made and those people from the families," said Houghton, also a veteran.



Houghton, who's worked hours trying to scrub the decades' worth of dirt and grime from the headstones, said every person buried in the cemetery "has a story" and he's picked up little pieces of each veteran's life.



During his visits, he's also gotten a chance to meet with military families. He said that while he and others have cleaned about a couple thousand headstones, a few thousand still remain. The American Legion Post 206 plans to keep at the cleaning effort until every last one is no longer defiled.



"You do get a little bit of an intimate history of this person, where they were born, how they lived, what they earned while they were in the military. It's really interesting," Houghton said.

A veteran himself, Jordan Houghton believes not only the veterans' memories, but also their memorials should be kept alive. #KOMONews https://t.co/1cdJJ4rk4k — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) May 28, 2018

A high school teacher in San Antonio has a new way of seeing things in life, and it is all thanks to a group of his students.

Roger Alcala is a physics teacher. One day in class, he was drawing graphs with red and green markers. At one point, his students noticed he drew a new graph with the wrong color.

Alcala confessed to his students he's colorblind. He said: "My eyes and brain can't tell the difference, sometimes depending on the hue."

The students had a vision to do something big for their favorite teacher. The students raised $400 to buy him special glasses that allow him to see the colors he never could.

He said: "It is all physics and science. Because I am teaching them the physics, they are giving it back making my life better."

One of the first things he saw was the bright colored shirts the students wore the day they gave him the glasses. The second thing he saw? He was able to truly see his own kid's artwork he has on his classroom desk.