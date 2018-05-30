All The Feels On The 50's

From defensive end to doctor! Houston Texans star JJ Watt received an honorary doctorate from the Baylor College of Medicine yesterday.

"I've had a lot of big dreams in my life but even I never dreamt I will become a doctor one day," said JJ Watt to a crowded Jones Hall.

The college gives its Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree to people who they say have provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large.

"Since arriving in Houston, he has been an active part of his community and consistently look for ways to help others and make a difference in their lives," said one Baylor official.

JJ said, "But the one thing I know, I've seen it firsthand, is that there's also a whole lot of good. There's a whole lot of positivity, and there's a whole lot of people out there who truly care about their fellow human. And to me that gives me hope."

JJ ended his speech by saying, "What I challenge you to do is to help bring out that inherent good in everyone around you. Help be that positive light, help be that person that everyone wants to be around, and help be that energy that takes this world into a better place. Because if we all do a little bit, we all do our part, we can truly change the world one person at a time." said Watt.

I’ve had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey pic.twitter.com/7TyNKrvhh7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2018

ABC 13

It is graduation season which means we are inching towards most parents’ best day. The day they get to watch their child graduate high school.

For Rob Edwards from Tampa Florida isn’t unlike any of those parents. He is excited! His excitement and happiness was SO contagious that it compelled a stranger to give his son a gift.

Rob says that he was going to a bank when he ran into a stranger, He posted on Facebook, “Today I was walking into the bank [when> I held the door open for this lady behind me,” Edwards wrote on Facebook. “Once in the door, she waited for me to go in front of her. I said ‘By all means go in front of me. Today my son graduates. I’m slowing down and want to savor every minute.’

He must have had a massive smile on his face because as he stepped up to the teller to make his transaction the woman came up and slipped an envelope under his arm.

Rob left the bank and looked inside the envelope and found that the woman had given him a $50 bill. He looked up and saw her getting in her car and told her he couldn’t accept the money from her. He appreciated the gift but didn’t feel right taking it.

She told him, quote, ‘When you talk about your boy, YOU GLOW. You’re a blessing to him, so I want to bless him too!’” Rob gave the stranger a HUGE hug and asked to take a photo with the woman so he could show her son who had given him such a generous gift. You can see that photo online right now.