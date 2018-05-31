All The Feels On The 50's

Down in League City at Clear Springs High School teacher Brian Johnston wanted to do something nice for his 11th grade AP students before their 3-hour exam.

He was inspired by a fellow teacher Vanessa Seghers who has made her students snacks in the past and so on the day of the exam, Mr. Johnston brought in all the ingredients for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Then he sat at a desk and handmade sandwiches for any student who wanted one before taking the test.

“Students are usually absolutely exhausted for the rest of the day after these exams,” Johnston said. “They have to go in with something in their oven.” He went with the classic PB&J because it was affordable, it was fast and he could make them right on the spot.

So how many sandwiches did Mr. Johnston make? He estimates about 50! Hannah Hayes, who is a student in the class, took the photos and posted them online and told the Today Show that she thought her mom would tweet out the photo and that would be the end of it but it has since gone viral!

Hannah says, “A lot of times teachers go unnoticed, and even though it’s kind of a small gesture, it meant a lot and it made an impact on students. It really shows that he cares about his students and wants them to do the best they can.”

This isn’t the only good deed coming from Clear Springs, remember that teacher we said inspired this, Vanessa Seghers, she had T-shirts made to show support for Santa Fe High School, which is only 12 miles down the road, sold more than 1,200 and the money went to support the Santa Fe Education Foundation.

Hanss Mujica surprised his family by announcing he'd be graduating from college. Why was that a surprise? They didn’t even know about it!

Hanss says he wasn't a dedicated student in high school, but was able to pass his classes. But when he arrived in college, his professors weren’t responsible to stay on top of him to make sure he was doing the work.

That caused him to have a 1.47 grade point average, and he was suspended from school. He said: "When my parents found out that I had been suspended, the look on their faces completely broke my heart. Their face was filled with utter disappointment and sadness. From that moment on, I told myself that I … would never do anything to ever disappoint them again."

Mujica explained he got his schooling back on track: he went in with a different attitude, applied himself, and worked at a scaffolding company to pay for school.

Now, in 2018, Hanss is ready to graduate. "My parents never knew when I was going to graduate. I always told them soon, but never when."

Mujica staged a photo shoot to get his family together on camera. In the video, you can see him standing in the background, holding a sign to thank his parents…and give them two tickets to his graduation!