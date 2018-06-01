All The Feels On The 50's

There are times when teachers may wonder, am I making a difference? The truth is yes, and the proof is in the morning routine of a kindergarten class in the Keene Independent School District in Dallas.

Video of the morning ritual shows one student, Asher Bates, greeting his classmates at the door to start the day. Bates stands there proudly leading the routine his teacher put in place at the start of the school year.

Asher and his classmates make eye-to-eye contact, shake hands and smile at each other. Some even lean in for a quick hug.

This is something we do every morning to start our day off on the right foot! Every child in my class does this," wrote Asher's teacher, Ashley Coston Taylor. "It’s amazing to see my Littles can do something now that they will use the rest of their life. And hopefully make them better people for it!!"

Taylor, who has taught for 18 years, added, "when I see the direction the world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing will make a difference!”

And, it reminds us, if we could only remember everything we learned in kindergarten.

While most 4-year-olds might be setting up their lemonade stand for the summer, Austin Perine of Birmingham, Alabama decided to take his culinary contributions one step further.

With his red satin cape draped across his shoulders, Austin Perine feeds the hungry and homeless population throughout the city in an effort to "show love" to those who need "food and smiles."

His superhero name? President Austin, of course. The “President” became a superhero after his father, TJ, explained to him what homelessness was.

To better teach his son about homelessness, TJ took the young boy to the city shelter, at which point Austin asked: "Can we feed them?"

In response, TJ took Austin to Burger King where he enthusiastically volunteered to pay for the chicken sandwiches using his weekly allowance, thereby forfeiting new toys that week. Since gaining national attention for his efforts, Burger King has agreed to allot Austin a $1,000 monthly allowance for a year so he can fulfill his mission.

Austin and his father have plans to expand their community outreach efforts so they can also fight homelessness at its roots. They have joined their city’s mayor on a new homeless shelter, AND he and his father have started a GoFundMe to fight hunger! The name of the GoFundMe? The “Show Love Foundation.”