All The Feels On The 50's

This is Justin Boisvert on his wedding day. His photo has gone viral.

Justin Boisvert was born with a congenital disorder that affects his posture and to meet women, he dated online because he was afraid that when he met women face to face, they would reject him because he spends most of his time in a wheel chair.

"Back then, I always had that fear of what the person was going to think," Boisvert admitted to GMA. "It scared me because I didn't know."

He said that cerebral palsy affects his day but he has not let it stop him from living his life “I learned how to manage day-to-day tasks in different ways besides the fact that I can’t walk," he said. "I have learned how to drive ... I accept the challenges and try to figure out things in different ways."

Sabrina, his now wife, actually reached out to him first online, she said, "I saw his pictures and I saw that he has really beautiful eyes and a nice smile so I sent him a quick message," she recalled. "'I really think your smile is beautiful ... do you want to talk?'"

They hit it off and were married! When Justin saw his beautiful bride walking down the aisle toward him, he couldn’t hold back to tears for a moment he thought he would never have, true, honest, unconditional love.

The Boise Black Knights, a competitive football team in Idaho, won their championship game in San Jose. But they did something way more important on their drive back home.

On a barren Oregon highway, they discovered an overturned car from an earlier accident. Pulling over, the group immediately sprang to action by pulling out the male driver and lifting the vehicle off his wife, who was still trapped in the car.

A video of their heroics was posted to Facebook. In the video, they cut the woman's seatbelt, but realize there is no easy way to help her out from the automobile. Instead of giving up or waiting for outside help, the group works together to lift the car off the trapped woman.

Head coach Rudy Jackson said: "We had to stop and become heroes. It was just a little adversity...It's almost an unreal story."

The team attributes their heroism to Jackson's training of working together and being selfless.

But Coach Jackson was quick to give the credit to his team, saying, "I'm more than proud. I'm at a loss for words."