All The Feels On The 50's

When it comes to graduation, there’s no denying that no matter what your age…you’re always excited to walk across the stage and show everyone your acomplishments.

Aubrey Christina Toby who’s just 5 years old, danced all the way to the end of the stage at her Pre-K graduation and the crowd loved every second of it.

Proud dad, Malcomb Toby, said Aubrey was tired of waiting in line at graduation, so she just started dancing.



Aubrey's uncle, Merle Murrain, wrote this on Instagram about the adorable little girl:

Her future is going to be amazing! Class of 2018. Pre-K Graduation. Aubrey Christina Toby.



Malcomb added that Aubrey is the middle sister and loves being the center of attention.

Dancing 5-year-old steals the show at Pre-K graduation https://t.co/0S76VRg9HW pic.twitter.com/blyEE3dE9i — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 5, 2018

ABC 13

A 3 year old in Cleveland, Texas showed that you can never be too young to save a life. Dorothy Craig, who is just 3, was able to call 911 when her mother, Miranda, fell unconscious on the floor.

"Liberty County 911," the operator answered. "Mommy," Dorothy said.

Fortunately, the 911 operator stuck on the call. As it continued, Dorothy told the operator that her mom was on the floor. Liberty County Sheriff's deputies found the house by going door-to-door. So how did a three year old know to call 911? Because Miranda has narcolepsy, so she taught her daughter to use the emergency number!

Miranda told ABC 13, "When she was really little, I taught her how to call 911. And she's done it for me twice now, and she's my little hero!”