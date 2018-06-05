All The Feels On The 50's

An Amazon delivery person is getting praise for lending a helping hand to a Texas wife.



Vanessa O'Shea bought a doormat that reads "Please hide packages from husband."



So that's exactly what this Amazon employee did.



The O'Sheas saw the attempt to hide a package as it was captured on their security camera.



They say they had a good laugh over the effort and hope to get in touch with the delivery person.



The viral video has already been seen more than eight million times on Facebook.

Amazon delivery driver goes extra mile for 'sneaky' wife https://t.co/szXYB9UsmS pic.twitter.com/OkO12sT4Qw — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 6, 2018

ABC 13

It seems like a scenario you only see in movies. That two people promise if they aren’t married by a certain age, they will get married, but this time, it happened in real life.

Lifelong friends, Kimberley Dean and Ron Palmer were high school sweethearts and they made a pact. If the two aren’t married by the time they are 50. They will marry each other. Since Dean is a few years younger, they decided to go by her age.

Well, this past week, Palmer at 54 and Dean at 51 tied the knot. Palmer told Today, "We had a pretty exciting day on Friday. It was awesome"

The two dated in high school but Palmer admitted since he was a senior and she was a freshman he wanted to go out and sew his oats but every time they would have issues in their relationship they would call each other to talk.

The pact was initially made as a joke but as their 50th birthdays neared, they both realized they were done dating and all the “craziness”.

So on June 1st Kymberly was walked down the aisle by her son with her daughter as her maid of honor and the two danced to REO Speedwagon’s “Keep On Loving You” for their first dance. "The day was beautiful; the weather was gorgeous. We were surrounded by friends and family," Ron said. "It was overwhelmingly breathtaking and so full of happiness." Proof that real life is better than the movies.