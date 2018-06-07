All The Feels On The 50's

Debra Davis or as she has been known to the students at Hoover High School for years, Aunt Debbie just got the surprise of a lifetime.

Aunt Debbie is a lunch lady and has been a role model for the students at Hoover High school but serving lunch over the past years hasn’t been her only job.

She told a local news station “I talk to them, I stop them from fighting. They don’t cuss. They have to respect”.

In her spare time, she volunteers at a local soup kitchen on the other side of the county serving free meals to the homeless.

So the students at Hoover High School got together to repay Aunt Debbie for her years of kindness. Aunt Debbie has been driving a 1976 Chevy Malibu that has seen better days and it’s pretty unreliable and with all the volunteering she does, her students wanted to make sure had a good car.

State Farm teams up with the Recycled Rides charity and they donated a beat-up Mazda to the school that the automotive repair program at the school spent six weeks working on until it was restored and on the last day of school they surprised Aunt Debbie and her reaction is priceless.

Click here to see the video.

At 99 years old, Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world's oldest yoga teacher, and she's proving that age doesn't limit us from doing what we love.

See told People magazine: "About 25 years ago, I had a bad fall. They said 'you won't be able to do this,' 'you won't be able to do that,' [and] I said, 'I don't believe in that.'"

So, Tao got a hip replacement and has no intention of quitting.

Porchon-Lynch then offered up this piece of advice: "Never give up when you believe in something that you can do to help people in life."

Yoga, of course, has the power to help a lot of people. And she credits her strength and harmony in the mind and body, as well as help manage stress and improve mental health.

Finally, Porchon-Lynch concludes: "Just know that nothing's impossible. Smile at the world and it will smile back at you."