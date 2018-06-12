All The Feels On The 50's

Melanie Diaz woke up one morning and told her then-boyfriend, Sidd Sinha, she had a dream he proposed in a grocery store. Just a few short months later in May, Sinha made that dream a reality in the most creative way.

Sinha planned an elaborate proposal inside one of New York City’s Trader Joe’s, complete with a 3-floor-museum-style tour that documented the milestones of the couple's relationship.

Sinha reached out to the Trader Joe’s back in April, three weeks before the proposal, and with the help of the store manager, Sinha created the “Millennial Grocery Tour” inside Diaz’s favorite grocery chain, with symbolic signs — literally — at every turn.

“At first, I didn’t really know what was happening, but I had a feeling something was going on with how the signs were all applying to me and to our relationship,” said Diaz.

After aisles and aisles of signs, Sinha then turned Diaz around to see one last one that read, “Melanie, Will You Marry Me?” Diaz, of course, said yes.

“It was a dream come true,” said Diaz. “I was kind of in shock, but it was amazing the way he did it. He makes me happy. I feel lucky to be with someone like him. It was just kind of all out of a dream.”

READ MORE HERE

Christopher Nelson is a contractor for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan for a year-long stay. When he found out his 5-year-old, Gracee Nelson, had a father-daughter dance coming up at her school in El Paso, he was sad he would have to miss it.

Christopher and his wife, Lanya, tried to get a grandfather or uncle to go with their daughter, but realized it would be difficult because they lived too far. "We were at a complete loss," Lanya said.

But then they remembered the dance's theme was "Beauty and the Beast," which gave the couple an idea. They could hire someone to dress up as Beast to accompany their daughter as a surprise.

They got permission from the school, as well as Gracee's approval, for someone else to take her.

Then, once at the dance, Lanya revealed the surprise — and Gracee was overjoyed. Lanya said. "As soon as she saw him in the hallway of her school her whole face lit up."

Luckily, Gracee was able to FaceTime her dad during the dance, who was grateful that she loved the surprised.