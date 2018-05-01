All The Feels On The 50's

Ieshia Champs wanted to be a lawyer since she was 7 years old. In her teenage years, however, the odds began stacking up against her.

She told CBS News, “I really didn't have any stable guidance at that time. My mom was addicted to drugs. My dad was deceased. And I was homeless. I lived with friends or whoever would take me in. Then I got pregnant with the first of my five children, and things just went from there."

Ieshia dropped out of high school and got a job at a call center to support her growing family. Then, in 2009, when Ieshia was pregnant with her fourth child, she suffered a crushing barrage of losses. She lost her home to a fire. She lost her job. She lost her children's father to cancer. And then, she says, she lost her sanity.

Then she got a fateful phone call from her pastor. She says “She said that God told her to tell me to go back to school and get my GED, because that lawyer I wanted to be, I'll be it!"

Champs enrolled back in school and got her GED. Then she went on to Houston Community College, and to the University of Houston-Downtown after that. Now she's set to graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law THIS MONTH.

Her story has become a worldwide sensation thanks to some photos she took with her children. In one of those photos, which has now gone viral, Ieshia stands with one heel on a pile of books in front of her five kids. In her hands, she holds a chalkboard with the words, "I did it!" written on it. Her children stand behind her holding chalkboard messages of their own: "We did it!" "I helped too!" "Me too!"​

If you haven't seen it yet, there's a video going around of a girl surprising her prom date by WALKING for the first time in 10 months.

It hit Twitter on Saturday and has over 12 million views. Now we've got some context to go with it . . .

The girl's name is Morgan. She lives in Utah, and she's been suffering from something called conversion disorder following a surgery last summer.

Conversion disorder is a neurological condition that can cause paralysis, blindness, and issues with your central nervous system. Doctors still aren't sure what causes it.

Morgan's prom date was a kid named Tarik. In the video, it takes him a second to see that she's walking on her own. Then he almost falls backward off her front porch when he realizes what's happening. And he immediately runs in and gives her a big hug.

That wasn't the only highlight of the night for Morgan though. There's another video from the actual prom where someone announces her as PROM QUEEN.

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months... i surprised my prom date with this--✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018