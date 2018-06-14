All The Feels On The 50's

Houston Police officer named Kirsten Koryciakm is making the news this morning after stepping up and replacing a man’s medication and stolen groceries on Houston’s Northside.

According to KPRC the man was buying groceries and then suffered a diabetic episode outside of the store and then collapsed and passed out in the lot. EMT’s arrived and brought his levels back up to normal but his groceries, left unattended, had been stolen.

That’s when the officer said she would pay for and replace his groceries. She said she did so because her biological father has type 1 diabetes. She knew he wasn’t feeling well and already wasn’t having a good day. Plus, she cares about her community.

She said his response was “overwhelming” and that was payment enough for her and she told KPRC, “I would do it again in a heartbeat”.

She went on to say, too many times people see a person being treated badly and are more concerned about recording video of the episode than helping. “You have to treat people like they were your own family.”

Kirsten has been an officer a little more than a year and this is part of her job, it’s not just arresting people, it’s helping the community and the people she protects and loves.

GOOD DEED CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD officer helps robbery victim who had groceries stolen, the story tonight on @KPRC2 News at 6 pic.twitter.com/RAg8rjYH8r — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) June 13, 2018

A high school pitcher in Minnesota showed everyone what true sportsmanship is about after he struck out his friend in a playoff game.

Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn sent his team to the state championship when he struck out his close friend Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace.

But as Koehn’s teammates rushed the field in celebration, he made a beeline to console Kocon, who was still standing at home plate.

Ty told reporters after the game, “We are very close friends. I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch.”

Koehn added: “I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated.”

Koehn and the Mustangs play in the state Class 4A quarterfinals later today.