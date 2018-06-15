All The Feels On The 50's

There's nothing like sharing life's special moments with the people you love, but a pair of sisters took that to the next level last week when they gave birth on the same day, just hours apart, for the second time in nine years.

Mara Meighan and Jennifer Solis of Alabama, gave birth at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, on the same day last week at roughly the same time, according to the hospital.

"Giving birth is a special life event -- but it is even more special when you are giving birth alongside a sibling," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post, showing pictures of the newborns, swaddled in pink and blue blankets, surrounded by their family. "The two cousins are happy, healthy and enjoy sleeping as the pictures show!"

Meighan said she knew there was a possibility that they could give birth around the same time again, but she never expected for it to be this close.

Meighan told the news, "Everybody was like in shock. When they see us, people are like, 'Oh my God, you guys are both pregnant." But then when the babies are here ... it's incredible. It has brought us way closer than we were before."

They're hoping that the births will create a special life-long bond between the newborn cousins, but don’t expect to see another set of twin-like babies from the pair. "I want a girl, but she's done!" Jennifer said.

Clint Edwards is an author who had to have the talk about winning and losing with his 11 year old son.

Clint’s son, Tristan, came home from his soccer game. When he asked his son how the game went, and he said, "We lost. Again." His son felt like a loser because his team lost.

Looking at his son still in his green soccer uniform, cleats, and shin guards, Clint remembered how everything at age 11 seems like life or death.

Instead of saying some cliché thing like, "Try harder next time" or "You need to toughen up," Clint tried something different. He confessed to Tristan that he was on the worst team one year.

"It was baseball. Not soccer. But we lost every single game." Tristan then laughed. Clint then said, "And do you know what happened?" "What?" Tristan asked. Clint shrugged. "I grew up to become your dad."

After a few minutes of silence, Clint asked Tristan if he was going to quit playing. Tristan said, "No. It’s not that big of a deal. I'll keep trying."

