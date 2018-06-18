All The Feels On The 50's

It’s the middle of June so most people have either stuck to or forgotten their New Year’s resolutions but 29-year-old Jessica Morris just completed her.

December of last year Jessica Morris decided in December that she was going to donate a kidney to someone who needed it. She had no idea that hundreds of miles away in Oakland was a man named David Nicherie who was dying and the only thing that would save his life was a transplant.

David has been on the transplant list for 15 years and was so desperate to find a donor he put an ad on Craigslist telling people his story in the hopes they would be willing to donate their kidney to him.

Jessica saw the story and replied, "I wanted someone who was going to be able to tell me their life struggles, what they went through and how it was going to change them," she told KTVU. "Also, I wanted it to go to someone who needed it the most."

There were months of testing after she answered that ad to find out that she was the perfect match for David.

The operation was last Thursday and was a complete success. They are both now recovering at UCSF Medical Center.

Click here to see the photos.

After being diagnosed with bilateral optic neuritis as a medical student, Dr. Mary Sedgwick's vision would go in and out and would later cause her to give up her work as a doctor. By 2003, Sedgwick was legally blind.

In 2010, Leader Dogs for the Blind gave Sedgwick her a guide dog. Mary wrote in a blog post: "Lucy is my second dog, and we have been together for over 8-years. I would not be as mobile, confident or free to enjoy the life I do have without her.”

During the North Carolina Lions State Convention meeting, Sedgwick tried on a pair of eSight Glasses. The high-tech glasses help people with visual impairments see.

A friend captured a video of Sedgwick seeing her dog Lucy for the first time.

See it here!

Sedgwick tried to raise money to be able to afford a pair of the glasses, which cost $9,000, and the additional expenses that will come with it. She promised to give any additional money raised will be donated to others who also need the same glasses.

And her efforts worked! Mary's story and the video of her seeing Lucy for the first time have already moved friends and strangers to donate over $13,000!