All The Feels On The 50's

As a kid, one of the best things in the world to do is building BOX FORTS! In Rankin County, Mississippi that was the dream of 6-year-old Brand Bailey.

In fact, when his mother told him that she had ordered a new refrigerator, that’s all he would do is wait by the door, because he knew when it was delivered, the box was his.

However, when the refrigerator came, it didn’t come with a box. When the delivery man from Lowe’s saw how heart-broken Brand was, he went back and got him a big, big box!

Bailey’s mom told MSN ‘Every little boy needs an awesome box fort. Now, that’s going above and beyond. There’s one thrilled 6-year-old in my house this morning who also learned an important lesson today about kindness.”

Brand’s mother posted a photo of the delivery man and the box on her Facebook page to give Alejandro Porter, the delivery man all the props for making her son’s dream come true.

She said, quote, “I honestly can’t say enough about how kind the man was to go out of his way for a 6-year-old. And in turn, it was a moment to talk to my son about the fruits of the spirit and how a simple, small act of kindness can make someone else so very happy.”