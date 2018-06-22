All The Feels On The 50's

A little girl was overcome with emotion during her parents’ nuptials. Lexi Gibson, 6, cried tears of joy as her mom and dad, Jenni and Timmy Gibson, exchanged their vows on May 12.

The heartfelt moment was captured by photographer for the outdoor wedding venue Harpor’s Vineyard, in the Gibson's home state of Iowa.

"They were happy tears," Jenni Gibson told "Good Morning America" of her daughter's emotional moment. "She said, 'mommy, it was so beautiful.' It meant a lot to her, us getting married."

Jenni Gibson said she and Timmy Gibson fell in love as teenagers before finally tying the knot.

*During the wedding, Lexi's older sister, Riley Gibson, 8, was photographed as she comforted Lexi by placing her arm around her.

Jenni Gibson said the photos meant a lot to her and Lexi's dad. "I love it in color, I love it in black and white," Jenni Gibson said of the pictures. "Until I had seen it, I didn't know how emotional [she> was."

SO SWEET: Six-year-old gets cries tears of joy at her parents’ wedding and it will hit you right in the feels: https://t.co/3jm6Paf3l9 pic.twitter.com/jKIM4Wd8zp — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2018

Stage fright can happen to the best of us. That's why having the smiling, encouraging faces of loved ones in the audience can make all the difference.

But, emotional little ones, who have never been on stage before, sometimes need something more like a literal helping hand or impromptu partner. A quick-thinking dad named Marc Daniels embodied this when he came to the rescue of his 2-year-old daughter Bella at her ballet recital.

The toddler was doing her first-ever performance at the In Motion School of Dance in Bermuda when she got a case of stage fright. She was surrounded by her teachers and other students in her class doing their pliés when she stopped and began to cry.

The video shows the father-of-three quickly rushing to join his daughter on stage. Rather than taking her off-stage, he holds her hand and they perform the routine together.

Video of In Motion Dance Dad Saves the day!

And Daniels masterfully performed the moves while clutching his baby daughter, Suri, in his arms.

Daniels told the Independent that Bella was emotional but he didn't want to take her offstage so he went on hoping to offer some support. He said: “I asked if she wanted to dance with daddy and she nodded, so I thought I'd join in.”