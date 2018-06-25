All The Feels On The 50's

Down in League City at a Credit Union Officer Jason Carty went above and beyond the call of duty when he delivered a baby in the parking lot.

Officer Carty was on duty at the AMOCO Bay Colony Branch last Tuesday and suddenly a car pulled into the parking lot and man jumped out frantically trying to get the officer’s attention.

The man took Officer Carty to the passenger door of his car and there was a woman who was seconds away from being a mom. Officer Carty jumped right into action.

He said, “It was my first delivery. I mean, I have three sons, but I didn’t deliver them. I was blessed to be there when those folks needed help and to bring a new life into this world.”

Officer Carty went on to say, “It is certainly one of the highlights of my career and one that I will look back on and be proud of. I was able to help bring a new life into this world; there are just no words to describe that.”

Shortly after Officer Carty delivered the baby they were taken to a nearby hospital and Officer Carty went to visit the family the next morning to make sure they were all doing ok.

Fashion and beauty vlogger Shalom Blac frequently posts fashion, makeup and hair tutorials. She is also a burn survivor who is sharing her story with every video. Blac was left scarred after a pot of hot oil fell on her and her sister while she was living in Nigeria. After having surgery, Blac was left with scars on her face and arms and damaged hair follicles.

Fans of her YouTube channel have seen her natural face in makeup tutorials, but the vlogger recently got more personal in her first #FacingMyFears video.

In the video, Blac recounts how she wouldn't go across the street to the store without makeup and she would always wear long sleeves to cover up her shoulder scar.

Video of MY CRUSH TAKES MY MAKEUP AND WIG OFF !! (FACING MY FEARS EP.1)

So, she decided to challenge herself by stripping off her wig and makeup in front of fellow Youtuber Justice Cook, who Blac reveals she has a bit of a crush on. Cook removes Blac's makeup as they talk about her life. When it comes time to remove her wig, they share an emotional hug. After embracing, Cook tells Blac, "You're beautiful." Since the video was shared on June 6, it has over 9 million views. And commenters have flooded the page thanking Blac for sharing her story.