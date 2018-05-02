All The Feels On The 50's

The story about one of the NFL's newest players is inspiring to many, including a Houston-area cheerleader who's missing her left arm, just like NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin.



Julianna Linton, posted a video saluting Griffin after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks during last week's NFL Draft. Her video has been viewed over one million times.



Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4-years-old, made history as the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.



His story has become one of the most feel-good stories this year, and he's also one of the most popular players from the draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.



Julianna was born with most of her left arm missing due to a congenital condition. She says she was inspired to do the video because she was really happy for Griffin.



On Tuesday, Julianna and her mother appeared on "Good Morning America."

.@NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin inspires one-handed Houston cheerleaderhttps://t.co/uo6AzdVPtc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 1, 2018

Traveling with small children can be difficult, flying with them for 15 hours by yourself, can be a challenge. That was exactly the position of Kate Whalley, Hands who was flying from New York to Johannesburg South Africa.

During the flight, Whalley’s child got fatigued and didn’t wanna sit down like any small child would after a few hours in one place and that’s when a flight attendant stepped in to help. Mavis could see the mother was exhausted, on her second leg of her trip and asked if she could watch her child for a few minutes to give her a break.

In the photos below you see Mavis with Malley’s daughter swaddled on her back, walking the aisles, serving other customers. When Mavis returned the young child to their seat, the baby was fast asleep and slept for the rest of the flight. Just a small gesture that went a long way for this mom.