All The Feels On The 50's

Putting in eye drops isn't an easy task for everyone. Half the time you miss your eye or you flinch before you can even get the drop out of the bottle. So sometimes, you need a little help.

Lauren Parker tweeted a video of her mom helping her dad put eyedrops in, writing: "My dad is a 50-year-old man who can't put in eye drops, and had to get my mom to do it for him. This is why I love my parents so much."

The video then shows the ultimate struggle of putting in eye drops, with Parker's mom asking her dad to sit still while she tries to drop them in.

At first, it looks like Parker's mom is going to give up, considering her husband can barely keep his eye open. But then, she comes back, showing him how it's done before they give it another go.

"It's painful," Parker's dad says. "It's not painful. I've had three babies. It's not painful," her mother responds. Parker's dad then asks for a five second break, and then they keep trying. Unfortunately, Parker reports that it didn't work. "No, he never got them in," she tweets.

Parker's video has since been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter, collecting thousands and thousands of likes and retweets. And apparently, it's winning people over with how relatable and cute it is.

Houston Rockets’ James Harden always finds a way back to his roots.

The Rockets guard visited Audubon Middle School, his alma mater in Los Angeles, to celebrate his past season.



Harden visited friends, family, and students for the Adidas Basketball "Imma be a Star" block party.



Adidas Basketball General Manager Kris Aman and Harden revealed 12 new outdoor courts for the school. Harden and Adidas are also renovating the indoor arena that will be finished before the beginning of the school year.

Rick Ross and Famous Dex performed in concert at the event, and attendees also participated in basketball games, and were offered some free food.



"Imma be a Star" goes back to Harden leaving a piece of paper for his mother as a high school freshman with those exact words.