All The Feels On The 50's

A California teenager is being praised for her act of kindness toward a man who is blind and deaf during a cross-country flight last week.

On an Alaska Airlines trip from Boston to Portland, Oregon, flight attendants made an announcement asking if anyone knew sign language, hoping to find someone to communicate with the passenger on board.

That's how 15-year-old Clara Daly entered Tim Cook's life, and now the story of their fast friendship has gone viral.

Passengers were touched as they watched the teen kneel in the aisle next to Cook and sign into his palms. "I finger-spelled, 'How are you? Are you OK? Do you need anything?'" Daly said.

Lynette Scribner, who was also on the flight and sitting in the same row as Cook, posted a photo of their interaction on Facebook. Her account of what happened has been shared more than 676,000 times.

"It was fascinating to watch as she signed one letter at a time into his hand," Scribner wrote. "He was able to 'read' her signing and they carried on an animated conversation. When he asked her if she was pretty, she blushed and laughed as (the seatmate), who had learned a few signs, communicated an enthusiastic yes to Tim."

Teen helps blind, deaf man communicate on Alaska Air flight https://t.co/90YGGalYYS pic.twitter.com/DlkVPrrwMO — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) June 23, 2018

The Children’s Hospital in Orange County was transformed into a glamour and glitz ball for the 17th annual Oncology Prom.

“We host the event in our cancer clinic infusion so it’s our goal to completely transform the place, said Kara Noskoff, a child life specialist. “It’s a fun surprise for them to see that space that they come to sometimes on a daily or weekly basis to be able to completely transform it for them.”

More than 250 people including, past and present patients along with guests attended this year’s event. The prom is a safe and fun place for patients because they have all gone through similar experiences. According to Kara, they have, quote, “walked that same walk and went through the journey ”together.

The day starts with their pre-prom primp. The patients are able to get their makeup done, their nails done, their hair done.

Dresses and tuxedos are donated and the night begins.

This year Jack Black and Selena Gomez showed up and surprised the guest. Selena posted selfies with the guests and Jack Black sang. If you want to see the photos, they are online.