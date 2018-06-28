All The Feels On The 50's

A teacher’s final wish has inspired thousands!

Tammy Waddel passed away at the age of 58 after a long battle with stomach cancer but her legacy is going to live on through her big heart and final wish. In her obituary, in lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, which is a local program that provides backpacks to needy students. On the day of her funeral the church was line with backpacks filled with school supplies for the kids and those photos have gone viral.

Her cousin Brad told Good Morning America "She was very inspirational in me achieving all that I have. She was as quick to give a hug as she was quick to give supplies to students who needed it."

Tammy was a teacher for 30 years and in 2003 was the county elementary teacher of the year and her son told GMA that it’s not surprise to him that so many people came out to help he said, "Part of what I loved about my mom was the passion she had as a teacher.” That passion will now live on forever. ​

Proposals are magical affairs in their own right, but when you throw Harry Potter into the mix, romance soars to new heights. For Reddit user Katiemack777's fiancé, this meant creating a specially-made engagement ring that blended his love for her and her love for the Boy Who Lived. According to Katie, the ring itself blends three separate gold rings into one piece of jewelry. Plus, it has two sapphires, a ruby and a tsavorite to represent the four Hogwarts houses.

See the picture of the ring here!

Harry Potter fans were quick to share their admiration and congratulations. And they also want to know how to make their own! Katie notes that people will likely copy this design, but only SHE can confidently claim ownership of the original (and her fiancé's heart).