All The Feels On The 50's

Nikki Pennington is a blogger and a mother of three. Six years ago, she lost her mother to brain cancer.

Before her mother died, Nikki was suffering from strong cases of anxiety. When her anxiety got too intense she would call her mom.

During one of her episodes, her Nikki’s husband asked if she would talk to him rather than call her mom. Just to try him out one time. And it worked. But Nikki’s husband’s request wasn’t random. It was actually because of her mom.

Nikki’s husband finally revealed that on their wedding day, her mom gave Nikki’s husband a note. A note that was just for the two of them. A note with the title that said, "How to be Nikki's person." It was a step-by-step guide on what she would say and do for her when her anxiety was taking over.

"Step 1: Just listen. Step 2: Listen a little more. Step 3: Don't try and solve the problem. Step 4: Tell her you understand. Step 5: Keep listening until she's sorted it out on her own. She will, she always does. She doesn't know it yet, but she's had it figured out on her own all along."

Nikki’s mom gave up being her person not because she wanted to, but because she wanted Nikki’s husband to know how to be when she was no longer here.

While eating breakfast at the Sea Ketch restaurant in New Hampshire, last week, singer Andy Grammer spotted what he called "five SUPER CUTE elderly ladies" eating together at a nearby table.

Grammer — who lost his mother, Kathy, nine years ago — said seeing the women made him "miss my mom hard," and he decided to pay for their breakfast. "I don’t know them, and didn’t want to bother them, but I just did it," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Though he said he would usually have left without saying anything, he again acted on impulse and told the women he paid for their bill and why — and that small action gave him the chance to share a special moment with one of the women at the table.

"The lady on the end popped up with arms wide open and said, 'COME HERE,' I lost my son and really needed this,'” wrote Grammer. "And then she gave me a mom hug I needed, and I gave her a son hug she needed. We are all so connected."

He added the hashtag "I'm not crying, you're crying" and Grammer's post has been liked over 33,000 times on Facebook and shared almost 6,500 times.

One of the 1,300 comments on the post is from the mom he hugged, Mary Conant, who posted a picture of the group of women who were at breakfast that morning. Conant's son, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean M. Judge, was a husband and father of three who passed away from cancer in July 2012 at the age of 40.