All The Feels On The 50's

Rance Pringle is a fireman in Plano Texas and he was part of the first response team answering the call of a 90-year-old man who had collapsed in the heat while doing yard work outside.

His colleges escorted the man to the hospital but before Rance left, he looked around and realized that this man cared a lot about his lawn. So much so he was working on it in the 90 degrees heat. He didn’t want him to come home to a job half done.

So he picked up a rake and some gloves and got to work. He was asked about his act of kindness later and simply said, “I wanted to be kind and inspire others to do the same.

The fire department snapped a photo and posted it on twitter saying, “This is just one example of the fine men and women who serve our great city every day.”

The photo of Rance cleaning up the yard has since gone viral.

One @PlanoFireRescue firefighter finished up a resident’s yard work after responding to help the 90 year-old who had collapsed while out in his backyard. This is just one example of the fine men and women who serve our great city everyday. #PlanoProud #LovePlano pic.twitter.com/fH8c09Yeos — Plano Fire-Rescue (@PlanoFireRescue) June 22, 2018

He told CBS, “just help someone. If you see someone in need or if they need help if they’re having a bad day, just try to be a bright spot on someone’s day. It doesn’t take much effort. It’s pretty easy. I think just the effort alone… makes all the difference in the world.”

For people who are differently-abled, life isn't always easy. Mundane activities that so many of us take for granted are often monumental tasks for those who lack the same physical or mental capabilities. When it comes to relationships, the partners of people with disabilities often show their love and devotion in unique ways. That's why Twitter user Imani Barbarin took to social media to ask others with disabilities how their partners make them feel loved.

@KimmieChan1995 says “He loves me as much now as he did before I became disabled. He helps me sit up if I'm in pain. He helps me bathe safely. He carries me if I can’t walk. He gets my heat packs when I'm hurting. He isn't perfect but I love him.”

He loves me as much now as he did before I became disabled. He helps me sit up if I'm in pain. He helps me bathe safely. He carries me if I cant walk. He gets my heat packs when I'm hurting. He isn't perfect but I love him. https://t.co/Rj1N39JBKD — Kimberley (@KimmieChan1995) June 22, 2018

@TheMattSchwartz tweeted “So currently single, but my friends who have gone out and bought adult sized sippy cups to keep in their homes because they know things go flying out of my hands, and that I get embarrassed if I spill things; and that check to make sure our plans are always walker friendly.”

So currently single, but my friends who have gone out and bought adult sized sippy cups to keep in their homes because they know things go flying out of my hands, and that I get embarrassed if I spill things; and that check to make sure our plans are always walker friendly. — Matthew L. Schwartz (@TheMattSchwartz) June 22, 2018

@CoastalWilliams writes, “I love playing pokemon go. When I have a bad fibro flare walking is ridiculously painful. He'll bundle me up in the car with a soft hoodie and lots of beverages and take me for a very slow drive around the neighborhood pokestops.”