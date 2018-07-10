These stories will give you all the feels for Tuesday!

Holocaust survivor Mordechai Miller never believed receiving a formal education was possible. He grew up in a Polish Jewish family during World War II and hid to escape the Nazis. Despite the odds, Miller, who is now 87, walked across the graduation stage to receive his honorary high school diploma from Smithtown High School West in New York. Mordehai has four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His daughter, Leah, posted about his life-changing accomplishments on Instagram.

She wrote: "He made it a priority to educate people about the Holocaust, soething he continues to do even while fighting pancreatic cancer. At 87-years-old, he finally got his diploma. Thank you to everyone who supported him, listened to his story, and made this happen."

A decade ago, Miller began sharing his story of bravery and survival to students at Smithtown High School West.

That’s why Smithtown High School West teacher Christina Cone advocated for the school to grant him a diploma.

Miller said earning the degree warmed his heart. “It was hundreds of student graduates, and then I, an 87-year-old graduate! I appreciated it very much, that I got some recognition."

It is never too late to get a college degree. Former Rockets big man and Naismith Basketball hall of famer Yao Ming finally graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University last weekend.

Yao originally enrolled in 2011 as an economics major. He gave a speech at the ceremony and informed the crowd of how he nearly dropped out of school at one point due to the difficulty of his math classes.

Fortunately for Yao, he stuck through it and is now a college graduate. This adds to his successful career on and off the basketball court.

Yao was with the Rockets from 2002-2011, making 8 All-Star Game appearances and having his #11 retired by the organization. He also has a restaurant "YAO Restaurant and Bar."

Since retiring, Yao became a global ambassador for the NBA, helping promote the game in China. He is also a big reason the country has adopted the Rockets as a rooting favorite.

In a post on his Instagram page, Yao posted a picture of himself in his cap and gown with the caption, "Congratulations to all graduates, young and not so young. The future is yours. #classof2018"