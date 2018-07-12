All The Feels On The 50's

The fire department in Brookhaven N.Y. had a very special surprise for a teenager who had lost her father. John Pouletsos served the Terryville Fire Department for 50 years. He was known for his smile and infectious laughter but for him, his most important role was being a father to his 18-year-old daughter, Cara.

John had a heart attack in March, just a few months shy of his daughter’s prom. “He was there when we picked out my dress,” Cara told the news “He was going to wait in the car and he was like, ‘Oh no, I want to come out, I want to take a picture of you in the dress,’ when I wasn’t even sure what dress I was getting.”

John never got to take that picture, but last month, those firefighters, who worked along-side John for all those years, made sure that photo happened.

The photo that is now going viral shows two dozen men and women crashing the dance and surprising Cara with the pic.

Cara told the news, “All of a sudden, I just see all of these guys in uniform, and I was like, ‘What? What’s going on?’” she said.

Two days later Cara graduated and an even bigger crowd of Firefighters showed up to support her. “They call my name, all of a sudden, the sirens go off, the lights go off, the horns, everything,” she said.

When Sophie Jackson received straight D's on her report card, she was devastated. Her dad, Shane Jackson, says his 9-year-old has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). When she got her report card, she was in tears because she felt she had "let everyone down."

To make her feel better, the dad from Tasmania created a new report card, highlighting some of his daughter's best qualities. He shared the straight A redo on Twitter. According to her dad's loving report card, she excels at being funny, loving dogs, drawing, and even fighting with the boys.

My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her. pic.twitter.com/godh2iiQ88 — Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 27, 2018

Shane's kind gesture quickly gained recognition on Twitter, with many parents of kids with autism commending him. Sophie then returned the favor: she gave her dad a report card, including giving him an A+ for "Best Dad Ever."

hey, i thought i would do a report card for my Dad. if anyone else wants to do one for their dad or mum, you can reply with a photo of it to this tweet. should be fun! pic.twitter.com/EOplorNlQS — SophieSideWaysSmile (@SophieJ36713466) June 29, 2018

To keep the positive spirit going, Sophie encouraged other Twitter users to make report cards for their parents and share them online.