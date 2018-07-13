Get ALL THE FEELS for your Friday!

Earlier this year, Haley Byrd tweeted a photo of her boyfriend after finding out he does NOT follow the rules about breaking off a piece of his Kit Kat bar. Instead, he bites into one as one big piece.

Of course, Evan Wilt's methods immediately went viral, as Twitter users jokingly advised Byrd to dump him for committing this unthinkable crime against chocolate.

Break up with him at once https://t.co/522TLFnZxl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2018

Despite the passionate response, Byrd and Wilt remained committed and, as planned, Wilt decided to take their relationship to the next level with a marriage proposal. Evan got together with Hershey and came up with a plan to make the moment even sweeter than expected. Hershey enlisted the services of Voxel Magic, a 3D printing company, which created a personalized ring box in the shape of a Kit Kat. Coincidentally, when Wilt got down on one knee to propose at the Jefferson Memorial, he struggled to unwrap the fake Kit Kat bar.

He still doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat pic.twitter.com/hEOzmWqAMY — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

Thankfully, Evant eventually emancipated the ring box from its wrapper and asked Byrd to marry him. Byrd, of course, said yes.

A woman who got engaged at Disneyland Park proudly flaunted her rock in a Space Mountain souvenir photo -- and the Twitter-verse joined in on the celebration.

Sonni Vargas and Jordan Williams, both 22, have been dating for two years, and Vargas told "Good Morning America" that on July 6, he popped the question in front of Cinderella's castle.

Vargas said, "I told my now fiancé forever ago that it was my dream to get engaged in front of a Disney castle and it is also my favorite place in the world. I’ve been a Disney fanatic my whole life. It is also my dream to get married there."

Vargas said she flashed her diamond on the famous rollercoaster to document the special day, and then she shared the hilarious image on Twitter where it was retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times.

Sonni continued, "We were overwhelmed with so much love and people saying congratulations--we were not expecting it at all!"

Vargas and Williams plan on incorporating some "Disney Magic" into their wedding day next year.​

I SAID YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend---- pic.twitter.com/xLgNjrZg2O — Sonni (@sonni_nicolette) July 8, 2018

