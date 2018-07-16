All The Feels On The 50's

You all had that one teacher growing up who left that last impression on you your entire life. For the residents of Poncha City, Oklahoma, that teacher was Mr. Moore.

Mr. Moore, like the teachers that affected our lives, spent his 30 years of teaching doing what he loves, directing one of the greatest choral groups in the country. Although he was extremely successful at his job of teaching music, it was the life lessons he left with his students that brought over 300 of them back to Oklahoma when his retirement was announced.

Have you seen Mr. Holland’s Opus? The final scene where Mr. Holland walks into the auditorium and all of his students are there to play the “music of his life” and each of them has been shaped by him in some way shape or form. Well, that’s exactly what Mr. Moore’s students did for him.

Video of An American Symphony - Mr. Holland&#039;s Opus

When his former students found out he was retiring they rented out the Opera Hall in Poncha City. The alumni got together and started planning what would be Mr. Moore’s final show.

And just like the movie Mr. Holland’s Opus. On his last day, he was driving down the road past the hall and started to notice familiar faces. By the time he got out of the car there wasn’t a dry eye to be seen. He thought the surprise was his former students’ faces but it was just the beginning.

They walked him inside, sat him in the front row and performed the songs he had taught them over the past 30 years!

Maya Tisdale is a 4-year-old with cerebral palsy who has wowed us all with her strength and determination. Her journey has been documented on "Mighty Miss Maya - Will to Walk" Facebook page where her family and supporters can root her on.

The young girl from Michigan was born four months early at 26 weeks, weighing just one pound, 10 ounces. It was during her 87 days in the neonatal intense care unit (NICU) that she earned the nickname "Mighty Miss Maya." When she was 2 years old, she was diagnosed with a form of infant cerebral palsy that permanently affects muscle control and coordination, especially in the legs.

Maya's family says she has remained independent and determined not to let her cerebral palsy stop her from doing the things she wants.

Maya had to get surgery with a very LONG rehab. Maya's social media accounts showed her gaining more independence and even taking steps while supported with canes and a stroller. On July 1, she hit another milestone when she took her first steps unassisted. On July 4, Maya used her canes outside to pick flowers for her mom.

The Tisdale family captured the incredible moment on video and shared it online. The girl is clearly overcome with joy as she begins to move, carefully trying to keep her balance. When she takes a bit of a tumble, her mom asked if she would like her cane, she said no, "I can do it." And she did!