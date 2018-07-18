These stories will give you ALL THE FEELS today!

A sweet moment of a little boy receiving his very own World Cup after completing cancer treatment is capturing hearts across the globe.

5 year old Ben Williams had just finished six weeks of radiation when staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham presented him with a trophy.

The mini-awards ceremony was hosted by Ben's family and doctors and nurses of the radiology department who were wrapped in British flags.

One of the hospital's pediatric radiographers, Liam Herbert, tweeted "Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered."

Harry Kane, captain of England's national soccer team, responded to the video on Twitter.

"Hi Ben, I've seen your video and you are an inspiration," Kane wrote, using the hashtag, #BensWorldCup. "Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face!"

It doesn’t make much to be kind. In fact, sometimes it just takes a new pair of socks and shoes.

Two police officers, who wished to remain anonymous were out on their patrol when they came across a young boy playing in torn socks and bloody foot. They asked the boy where his shoes were and he said he didn’t have any because the only pair of shoes he had, was now too small.

One of the officers went back to his car and got his first aid kit and patched up the child’s foot. While the other went to get the boy some new shoes and socks.

When the police officer returned with the new shoes the boy's smile was from ear to ear. It was the first NEW pair of shoes he had ever owned.

The officer brought back one more surprise, popsicles. Before the officers went back to work they sat with the young boy and had a popsicle and talked about the summer and upcoming school year and it was caught on camera.

Just a few minutes out of their day, some new socks, brand new shoes, and popsicle brought a whole new perspective to this young boy’s life.