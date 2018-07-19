All The Feels On The 50's

While mothers-to-be often spend their pregnancy preparing for dirty diapers and sleepless nights, very few women are truly ready for the unspoken struggles that can arise. In recent years, postpartum depression has gained increased awareness, yet many women don’t even realize that it’s happening to them. That's why Brittany Ernsperger chose to share an example of her own battles via Facebook in an effort to normalize what so many mothers face each and every day.

In her now-viral image, Ernsperger displayed an enormous pile of dishes on her kitchen counter. While the dishes were clean, Ernsperger emphasized that there were so many because she'd gone two weeks without washing a single one.

The caption reads “This is what depression looks like. No. Not the clean dishes. But that there were that many dishes in the first place; that I’ve gone 2 weeks without doing them.”

Ernsperger specifically chose to share her experience because she wanted to fight the stigma that views depression as weakness. Brittany says: "Depression is something that 'strong' people don't talk about because they don't want people to think they're 'weak.’ You're not weak. You've been strong for so long and through so many things, that your body needs a break."

Health professionals have publicly stated Brittany’s words are important and helpful to future moms. She says: "I'm not looking for sympathy, not in the slightest. But I am letting everyone know that I'm here for you. If you need someone to talk to, I'm always here to help."

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

Saying goodbye to your pet is NEVER easy and you want to make their last moments with you the absolute BEST you can!

So an Ohio family is doing exactly that for their Beagle, Cody. He has been a member of the Morris family for nearly a decade but two months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer. He was only given three months to live.

The family was devastated but instead of being sad they wanted to do everything they could to make Cody comfortable and give him everything he loves for his final few months. That love, BURGER KING!

In a tweet that was posted by the family, they said, “About two months ago my 10-year-old named Cody was diagnosed with cancer. We have gotten him a plain cheeseburger to eat with his medication since his diagnosis

So when we stopped today one of the workers asked why we always got plain cheeseburgers. I told her Cody’s story and she asked me to wait a moment.

She went and got her manager and they told me at that moment that Cody could get all the plain cheeseburgers he wanted for as long as I had him!