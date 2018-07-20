All The Feels On The 50's

Emma Rose Barba was a very happy baby while in Mexico with her family on vacation to meet her family until she got extremely ill. Her mom told us she was "in a lot of pain and squirming" and they took her to the clinic and they initially thought it was the flu but Emma got worse. So they took her to the hospital.

What the family thought was initially the flu, turned into a virus and that resulted in surgery to fix her intestines.

Now the family wants to bring Emma home. Her mom, Emily told us "Because of the swelling she can't travel right now" but they have looked into prices to bring her home and it will be between $18,000 and $30,000.

This is a LOT of money for any family, especially when it's unexpected and the family asked for your help and MAN did you deliver!

The goal was $30,000 and that goal has been reached!

Thank you HOUSTON you give us ALL THE FEELS!