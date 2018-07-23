All The Feels On The 50's

Getting your mugshot taken is never fun! Unless you are a pug on the run and the police are just trying to find your owners.

Bean the Pug has gone Viral after the Cape May Police found him roaming around a neighborhood last week. They took him into “custody” and when he got to the station, they took his PUG SHOT!

They posted it online in the hopes that his owner would see it and could come down and claim their dog and “bail him out”.

The department posted on Facebook “This is what happens when you run away from home,” wrote the department. “This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue.”

The Pug Shot was shared over 10,000 TIMES and did eventually make it back to his owners Hadley Hubbard.

When Hadley came down to the station to bail out her dog, she did so with cookies and thanked the police department for taking such good car of her dog. She posted on Facebook that Bean was “sound asleep after and exciting afternoon on the run”.

