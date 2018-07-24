All The Feels On The 50's

When Walter Carr discovered his vehicle had broken down just hours before his first day of work, he refused to let the setback stand in his way of getting to his new job.

Instead of calling out, Carr opted to walk more than 20 miles in Alabama in the wee hours of the morning, so he wouldn't miss his first day with the moving company Bellhops. Carr began his trek at midnight, got 14 miles on foot until police picked him up at 4am. They took him to breakfast and dropped him off at the home of the Lamey family, who he was scheduled to help move that morning. The Lameys got to know Walter and the rest of his co-workers. They were so touched by his story that they posted about it on Facebook.

Lamey's post quickly went viral, making its way to Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin. Marklin tweeted: "I'm really proud to be on the same team as Walter. We set a high bar on service and he just raised it. Look forward to thanking him in person this week."

According to WIAT-TV, Marklin went above and beyond — much like Carr — by gifting the young man his 2014 Ford Escape.

While most 11-year-olds are just trying to get through sixth grade, William Maillis was working on his associate's degree.



And at just 11 year old, William did something amazing over the weekened: he graduated from St. Petersburg College in Florida.



Maillis started doing simple math when he was just 1, followed by algebra at age 4.



Obviously, this young genius has big plans for the future.



Maillis said, "I want to be an astrophysicist. I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."



Maillis will start classes at the University of South Florida next month to continue his education.

