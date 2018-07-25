All The Feels On The 50's

Yanking out a loose tooth isn't always an easy task, but when you use a Nerf gun to help yank your sister's tooth out at more than 30 miles per hour, it definitely helps. That's what happened when little SaBella turned to her older brother, Gibson. After a week of wiggling her baby tooth to no avail, she reached out for help getting rid of it. SaBella's mother, Courtney Lewis, says Gibson convinced his little sister to forget about the old string and doorknob trick…for something a little more…reasonable.



Adorable video taken by Courtney shows Gibson squinting as he puts pressure on the trigger, a thin string tied from SaBella's little tooth to his bright orange Nerf dart.



In a flash, the line gets pulled and the dart zooms away from the two siblings, popping out SaBella's tooth in one full swoop. SaBella makes a confused expression before realizing the tooth is out, and then shows how excited she is.

Check out the video HERE!

Sometimes acts of kindness come from friends and family but often times, it is the act of a stranger that can give us all the feels. A woman, whose name we don’t know is doing just that today after she picked up the tab for a group of exhausted medics who had just finished a long overnight shift.

The medics were eating at IHOP and asked for their check but instead of getting a check they got a receipt that read, “Thank you for all you do! Have a great day! –Recovering Addict”

The crew tried to ask who had paid the bill but the woman who had paid it was adamant she didn’t want them to know her name, and she had already left the restaurant. The squad's captain said, “It was just a reminder that there is still so much good in the world. The note and paying for our breakfast…we are a boisterous bunch but that brought our table to complete silence”.

Since the squad couldn’t thank the woman in person. They posted the receipt online with a public thank to her saying To the woman who paid our tab today at IHOP, thank you so much for paying for our breakfast. This gift was amazingly thoughtful and brought our table of tired EMTs to tears. We are so blessed to be able to serve you and everyone else who lives and works in the greater Toms River area. Good luck on your journey of recovery.