All The Feels On The 50's

A police officer in Tallahassee helped a homeless man get a job, and his act of kindness was caught on camera.

According to Tallahassee Police, the man had gone into a McDonald’s on Sunday to apply for a job. The man, identified only as Phil by the Tallahassee Democrat, was told he couldn’t be hired unless he shaved his beard. Phil got a razor and tried to shave in the parking lot of a gas station next door to the restaurant. That’s when Officer Tony Carlson noticed he was having trouble and approached him. Carlson said Phil told him he was trying to get a job, so he helped the man shave so he could go back and get hired.

Officer Carlson says: “If he’s wanting to help himself, I need to be more than helpful and try to help him out the best I can.”

David Thomas is 36 years old and lives in Alabama and he had a dream, a wish. It wasn’t to be famous or to be rich, it was to see the ocean for himself, in person. Not just in a picture or on TV but he wanted to put his toes in the sand and hear the crash of the waves.

This has been extremely difficult for David because has cerebral palsy and hasn’t been able to travel since he was 15. When he saw the water for the first time he said, "I never imagined it looking like this, but it's beautiful. I love it and don't want to go home." David has only left his home one other time in his life and that was for a school field trip 20 years ago. The smile on his face says it all.

Video of Wheelchair bound Bessemer man goes to the beach for the first time.

He told the news "By you being disabled, you just don't find too many people that take out time with you and willing to help you. I just feel so good because I haven't been anywhere since I was 15 years old so I'm having the time of my life right now."

David said he didn’t know when he would be back to the ocean but that he was going to “enjoy it right now and live in the moment.”