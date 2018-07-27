All The Feels On The 50s

Stephanie Maynetto-Jackson lost her husband, Stuart Jackson, in a fatal motorcycle accident. The 28-year-old was pregnant at the time and had an almost 2-year-old son, Dominic, and a 6-year-old stepson, Maliq. After Stuart’s passing, Stephanie decided to honor him in a maternity family portrait series to show he would always be a part of the family. She got together with photographer Phoenix Sipin to photoshop a translucent image of Stuart into her maternity photos.

Sipin says she tried to keep the session as positive as possible because of all the emotion involved in the process. She said: "The hardest moments were when I had to pose her for the images I would be incorporating him in. The image of Stuart kneeling and kissing her belly was hard. She had to visualize him there to get the image I needed.”

Stephanie said: "I was overwhelmed while we were shooting because as I held onto my growing belly, I knew that [Jackson] wouldn't be there to watch our children grow older."

After the session, Sipin immediately began to edit the images. She explains that adding Jackson into the photos was "one of the hardest things [she] had to do in [her] life so far."

Stephanie wrote in her blog: “I have promised Stuart that all three boys will know who their daddy was, how much he wanted them, how much he loves them, and how they are his legacy."

What would you do if you saw a wallet stuffed with cash out in the open with no one around?

Three Aurora, Colorado kids found one with $700 in a driveway and did not hesitate to do the right thing. Haylie Wenke, her little brother Reagen, and friend Ashley Dayton were doing what some kids do on a hot summer day, visiting their local park to cool off at the splash pad.

Ashley said, “We were there for about an hour and a half and then we were heading back when we saw it. It was sitting underneath a car.” They decided to go to the front door of the house and give it back.

In a video posted to Facebook by Jamie Carlton from his doorbell camera, Haylie can be heard saying, “We found your wallet outside your car and we just thought we would give it back to you so I’m going to put it over here so nobody takes any money.”

The owner of the wallet is very grateful and happy to have his wallet back. He agrees this could have turned out very bad for him fortunately, it did not.

CBS Denver