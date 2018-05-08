ALL THE FEELS ON THE 50's

In Alief ISD, a cheerleading coach has changed the life of one of her students by being a mentor (and so much more) to a blind middle school student.



Klentzman Intermediate sixth grader Blessing Nwabuoku was left blind after a mistake that cost her [her> eyesight. "When they took me to the doctor to see what was wrong with my eyes, they accidentally put in the wrong eye drop," she said.



Blessing decided she wanted to cheer last year when she was in the fifth grade, and that's when Fanesha Washington, a behavioral interventionist at Klentzman Intermediate and the school cheer coach, stepped in to work with her.



Blessing, who is 100 percent visually impaired, made the cheer squad. In fact, she even calls cheers for the team. The teaching technique is just a little different.



For Washington, Blessing is the same as all the other cheerleaders. "I said, 'Come on, you can cheer. You're just like everybody else.'"



Blessing said, "I feel like she's a mother to me. She's always there for me when I'm down or anytime when something's going on, like when I need help. She's always taking care of me.”

This is one of those stories I’ll never forget. An accident at birth left “Blessing” blind but when the @AliefISD 6th grader wanted to cheer, her mentor/cheer coach stopped at nothing to get her in formation. It’s an incredible story! #abc13 https://t.co/uCFf7YU2FW — Samica Knight (@SamicaKnight13) May 7, 2018

It has been a tough year for 21-year-old Thomas Resch. Last September, his mom suffered from cardiac arrest which caused her to lose blood flow to her brain for a few minutes. As a result, she lost some function in her hands and couldn't write. She went to rehab to improve her writing abilities, but still struggled.

Sadly, Resch's mom suffered from a second cardiac arrest and passed away. Resch shared his love for his mom on Twitter, including photos of her and their family together. And he shared this part of the story.

Thomas's mother passed away on the same day that he moved out of her house and into a new place. As he was unpacking his stuff, he found out that his mother had written him a note. It read: "I'm going to miss you A LOT!! I love you."

After seeing the note, Thomas decided he wanted to get the note IN HER HANDWRITTING permanently inked on his chest.

Later, he realized that his mom had her FitBit on when she passed away and decided he wanted to include her last recorded heartbeat in the tattoo as well. He sent the last heartbeat she had from her phone to his. Then, he went to a tattoo artist and asked for the heartbeat to be included in his piece alongside his mom's words in her handwriting.

Thomas shared a photo of the tattoo on Twitter. He wrote: "She lost mobility in her hands from her previous cardiac arrest so some people may see the words as messy but it's beyond perfect in my eyes.