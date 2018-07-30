All The Feels On The 50's

Leave it to a Dad to take technology, a love for his kids and create something that could save your child’s life! Meet Lee Kambar, he is a father in Arizona and he’s designed a drone that could act as an extra pair of eyes for your kids and prevent potential drownings!

The Morning Start SOS has two built-in 360-degree cameras that can watch all the activity on top and underneath the water. If it senses that someone is in or around the pool that shouldn’t be it sends a photo to the homeowner immediately!

If the situation turns out to be an emergency the homeowner now has the option to pass that info on to emergency workers.

Lee said he designed this when he saw so many pools going up and so many stories on the news of children getting into parent’s backyards and climbing fences to get into pools without permission.

Lee said he doesn’t want this to serve as the only eyes on kids in the pool but an extra set of eyes. Even with you have all your eyes on your kids' accidents do happen and he wants to take every precaution when it comes to kids and water.

Emergency workers say when it comes to pool emergencies every second counts and Lee’s invention could be those seconds that save a child’s life. He hopes that it will help other concerned fathers keep their kids safe during the summer.

Click here to see the drone.

When we look back on our childhoods, we may have fond memories with friends and families. But there are also those negative moments that are hard to forget, like being teased and bullied at school. But through it all, it's important to remember that we will prevail, no matter what haters may throw our way.

On Reddit, Est92Female posed this question: "What are things you were teased for growing up that make you attractive today?" Whether we were teased for our looks, our personalities, and beyond, people proved it was those very qualities that make them feel the most beautiful and confident today.

One post was “Trying hard in school all the time, no matter what. Went to Harvard for medical school. I am a practicing hand surgeon now.” And another: “Had glasses and braces. Now I have a great smile and people think glasses are sexy.”

Another response: “playing video games, tabletop roleplaying games, and tinkering with stuff. Turns out now, being female, nerdy, and capable of fixing things is pretty attractive." Another person points out that they were teased for having grey hair, but now, it makes them "feel like a wizard." All a reminder that celebrating what makes you different is always beautiful.