All The Feels On The 50s

Jonathan Bryan is a 12-year-old in England living with severe cerebral palsy. And he may not be able to communicate with his voice, but he’s now an accomplished author!

Jonathan's mother, Chantal, explains that when she was pregnant with her son, she was in a car accident that caused his CP. Doctors told Chantal that her son would never walk, talk, or breathe for himself. Jonathan beat expectations and learned to communicate with a spelling board. To write, Jonathan looks at the spelling board to spell out w rds he wants to write down. Chantal shows how Jonathan looks at a square grid on the board, marked with letters, and then looks at a color that corresponds with the letter he wants to use.

Mom says it takes "hours" to write a book, but clearly, it's worth it. Jonathan has even written a memoir called Eye Can Write. The book discusses his life with CP, his faith in Christianity, and more.

Some proceeds from the book are donated to Teach Us Too, a U.K. charity focused on promoting an educational system where children of all abilities are taught to read and write. On his website, Eye Can Talk, Jonathan writes about who he is and how communicating through the written word has changed his life. He says: "Until I was nine years old I would not have been able to write this. [Now> my eyes became my voice."

One man in central New York went all out to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Travis Drexler used his family's corn maze at Springside Farm to pop the question.



"I just can't put into words, she's just beyond perfect for me," Drexler said.



He decided back in January that she was "the one" and put a plan into action. Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.



He showed his bride-to-be a drone picture that read, "Allie will you marry me?"



Randall said, "I think I had to read it about five or six times before I realized holy cow! I'm the Allie that's in that picture."



It may be kind of "corny," but the happy couple can't wait to take on the maze of life together.

ABC 13