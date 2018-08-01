All The Feels On The 50's

It was an emotional moment for a West Virginia family as they received good news about the health of their young son.

And it just so happened that the news was shared by Texans linebackers Brennan Scarlett, Benardrick McKinney and Whitney Mercilus.

While the players were posing for photographs with 3-year-old Kyler White of Charleston, W. Va., his parents, Ben White and Jessica White, got the news that Kyler is now free of cancer after undergoing treatment for kidney cancer.

"It was amazing when we were taking our pictures, his dad received the call that they looked at the images and he no longer had any cancer," Scarlett said.

The sweet moments captured in pictures are online at mix965houston.com.

"It was just amazing to be a part of that moment for that kid. I'm so proud of that kid."

Houston Chronicle

On a recent Southwest, a 27-year-old teacher was flying with her parents to Florida when the gentleman next to her asked her what she did for a living.

That’s when the 27-year-old teacher’s face LIT UP! She said she was a teacher at Carlos Fuentes Elementary school and talked the whole flight about her students and her passion for her job.

She told the man about how her kids came from difficult backgrounds but had hearts of gold and were so sweet and giving and caring.

The man then asked her what her greatest challenge was she said it is working with a low-income house because as much as the parents work, sometimes the kids go without the essentials but that didn’t stop her and her fellow teachers from doing everything they can to help their students.

She told him how they get the kids clothes, food, toiletries and school supplies. The man sat intently listening to her stories and saw the passion in her eyes. A man behind the two tapped her on shoulder and through the seats handed her 100 dollars and said “do something amazing”.

The man across the aisle and saw this act of kindness and gave her 20 dollars other passengers saw this and by the time this teacher got off the plane she had over $500 to “Do something amazing”.