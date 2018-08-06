All The Feels On The 50's

All of us can only hope we're this cool once we grow old one day...

The staff at a nursing home in Germany panicked late last Friday night when they realized two of thd elderly men had ESCAPED.

So they called the police, and the cops eventually found the two old guys at 3:00 A.M. . . . at a concert.

Not just any concert: The Wacken Open Air festival in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, which is the WORLD'S BIGGEST HEAVY METAL festival.

This year's festival included Judas Priest, Vince Neil, and literally hundreds more bands. The cops say when they found the men they were, quote, "disoriented and dazed" . . . but they didn't want to leave.

Unfortunately for them, the cops made them go back to the home. ​Hopefully they were able to get some good selfies and snaps from the mosh pit. --

ROCK ON ----

Ricky Smith, a 36-year-old from Pittsburgh, works three different jobs to make sure his family has enough money. He works at McDonalds, Popeyes, AND at a Circle K convenience store. And even working six days a week, money's tight. But that didn’t stop him from coming through for his daughter. He has a 14-year-old daughter named Nevaeha who recently wanted a $200 dress for her 8th grade formal. And she knew they couldn't afford it.

But Ricky really wanted to get it for her. So he secretly picked up even more shifts, and started working seven days a week. He made the $200 and surprised her with the dress. The video went all over social media.

In the video, she wouldn't stop hugging him, and started crying. And the huge smile on Ricky's face kind of says it all. Nevaeha told a reporter that she's never felt more love in her heart, and she's really lucky that he's her dad.