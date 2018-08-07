All The Feels On The 50's

36 year old Angela Peters has cerebral palsy which causes her hands to shake sometimes. And after she was refused service at a nearby nail salon inside Walmart, a nearby cashier, Ebony Harris, decided to help.

Foregoing her break, Harris offered to paint Angela Peters' nails for her at the Subway seating area inside the Walmart in Burton, Michigan.

Peters said the nail salon felt it would be too difficult to do her nails, but loved talking to Ebony instead. She told ABC News, "Ebony is a nice person. I enjoy conversation with her."

Peters apologized for her shaking hands as Harris painted her nails a glittery shade of blue, but Harris told her not to apologize.

A woman who works in the Subway restaurant, Tasia Smith, saw the nail painting session and said the act of kindness brought her to tears. She snapped a photo of Harris and Peters, posted it on her Facebook and it went viral.

Ebony said she appreciates all the attention the story has been receiving. "I love it and it hit my soul in a very deep place," she said. "It makes me feel good, but it’s very overwhelming."

