All The Feels On The 50's

Autism spectrum disorder affects more than 2 million people in the United States. The disorder can manifest in a variety of ways, but for many, too much stimuli, loud noises, and social interaction can be challenging.

For one 17-year-old with autism named Jack Ryan "Ziggy" Edwards, the grocery store can be particularly difficult…until a recent experience he had at the store. During Ziggy's trip to the local Rouses Market in Baton Rouge, La., an employee named Jordan Taylor helped make the teen's visit very special. Ziggy saw the 20-year-old stocking the shelves in the refrigerated section of the store and took an interest in it. Taylor picked up on it and decided to get Ziggy involved.

Ziggy’s sister explained: "This young man took the time to slow down and allow Ziggy to help for over 30 minutes, guiding him as he finished his task. He could have ignored him. He could have made an excuse and said he couldn't allow him to help. Instead, he let him have his moment and, in turn, gave my family a moment we will never forget."

Ziggy's dad was with his son and captured video of the two stacking the shelves of juice together. It was a simple act, but it meant so much to the family. His father can be heard in the video saying, "I'm watching a miracle right now."

18-year-old Bryce Dudal is a pizza delivery guy for Hungry Howie’s pizza in Michigan and if you ask him if he loves his job, he will tell you, it’s his dream job! He told the Today show “I absolutely love it. I think it’s the greatest job on earth,” but delivering pizzas isn’t Bryce’s only talent. He would also like to be a professional pianist one day. And now the world knows how good Bryce is thanks to a Facebook video, that has now gone viral of him playing the piano during one of his deliveries. According to man who ordered the pizza, Paul, his wife was out of with and old friend, he ordered pizza for him and the kids and when the young man brought the pizzas in the house, he noticed the piano, asked if he could play and he played Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata”. FROM MEMORY!

The original post which is online at mix965houston.com says, "Hubby ordered Hungry Howies tonight. The delivery guy noticed our piano. He kindly asked if he could play for a sec ond this is the treat they got!!!! Figures I wasn’t home. ---- Says he’s self taught. His name is “Bryce”. What talent! #betterthanranchonpizza

That video has now been seen over 650,000 TIMES! Bryce said he started playing piano at the age of six. Bryce was initially self taught but started private lessons when he was 12 and started playing because of his Aunt. He told Today he hasn’t been contacted by music schools but has been contacted about starting a local band and he gives a few mini concerts when he can when he’s out on deliveries!