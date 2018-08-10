All The Feels On The 50's

Wildfires have plagued the state of California all summer long. The Carr fire has burned down 103,000 acres in Northern Calfornia for about a week.

The deadly fire had taken the lives of six people and police have received nearly 48 missing person reports. As first responders worked day and night to help those in the fire's wake, locals banded together to demonstrate their support for the people keeping them safe.

Chelsey Lutz, a resident of Shasta County, made breakfast for the firefighters who were working relentlessly to put out the fire. But other members of Lutz's family are part of the team helping to calm the storm. This includes Chelsey’s daughter, Gracie, who is 2 years old. She wanted to show how thankful she was for the firefighters.

In a video, posted to Facebook, Gracie is seen passing out the breakfast burritos to the workers. Her mom said they plan on coming back for dinner and serving spaghetti.

What an adorable story to start off your Friday!

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa managed to find a new way to show his love and affection to his fiancée on Wednesday night. On a rehab assignment with the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Astros Double-A affiliate, Correa took an 0-1 fastball and fouled it off into the seats of Whataburger Field. But what happened next would make even Cupid's aim jealous.



The foul ball bounced around the upper concourse directly to Correa's fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez, who Correa proposed to after winning the World Series last October.



Rodriguez showed off her fielding skills by snagging the foul ball and immediately celebrating with her newest souvenir, calling the event, "One of the greatest moments of my life."



How CUTE is that??