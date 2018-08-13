All The Feels On The 50's

When people try to sell their used stuff online, they often highlight the best qualities to make it as enticing as possible. But for Dad Josh Wood, he decided to take a different approach when selling his 15-passenger van on Craigslist. The father-of-nine from Amarillo decided to keep it real and highlight what his family’s 2005 Ford E350 XL passenger van, nicknamed “the Struggle Bus” is actually like.

He proceeded to list just some of the unique characteristics the Ford van has, such as the rubber door liner which is partially detached in some places and "looks stupid" when the door is opened and a yellow scuff on the side of the van. Wood made it clear that they're a big family so the van has been through a number of sicknesses. "We're a family of 11. Every one of our children has thrown up in this van at some point in the past decade. The van is clean now, but it will probably always be inhabited by the ghost of vomit past."

Josh outlined that the automatic windows work, but the A/C doesn't. Furthermore, the "Struggle Bus" has a cracked windshield and is missing a speaker in the side door. And there could be surprises inside. "My kids have been throwing random items in the speaker hole for years. So, you may end up with some very special treasures. Or really old chicken nuggets. Probably both."

It wasn't long before the brutally honest ad went viral. And after only a few days, he confirmed that the "Struggle Bus" had been sold proving that honesty and a viral ad can be the keys to a fast sale.

Last week James Johnston of J&J Lawn Service was driving and saw a man trying to cut his HUGE yard with a push mower. It would have been easy for James to be like, Man that stinks, someone should really help him but he didn’t he took action and pulled over!

He said, quote, "On my way home from a 12 hour day of cutting lawns, I seen this gentleman, I have no clue who he is to this day. But I said no way was I gonna let this guy tackle this on his own,"

He said, he went back and unloaded the lawn mowers in his truck and helped the gentleman mow his lawn. The unidentified man mowing his lawn said he looked up from his mower and saw James and James just gave him a nod and two thumbs up!

The unidentified man’ s wife came out and was so grateful because the lawn normally takes her husband two hours with the push mower, only took 15 minutes with James’ help!

Now, after he was done, James could have just reveled in his act of kindness and gone on with day but again, he didn’t stop there. He started a GoFundMe page to get this man a legit mower. He started it with his own money, putting down the first $100! He said he was inviting other business owners to help.

James set a goal of 1,000 and hit and exceeded his goal over the weekend! James’ plan for the week is to donate the new mower to the man and the cash that is left over!