All The Feels On The 50's

Rapper/Actor Ludacris reportedly has a habit of visiting supermarkets around the country and picking up the tab for unexpected shoppers who look like they might need a hand.

Most recently, a woman named Therra Gwyn Jaramillo reportedly benefited from Luda’s generosity when she was shopping at a Whole Foods late last month with a $250 gift card.

Per a post Therra shared on Facebook on July 30, the man in front of her in line offered to buy her groceries once he realized she couldn’t afford all of her items. The man, who only identified himself as “Chris”, purchased all of Therra’s groceries — $375 worth — which left her in tears, and then went on his way.

It wasn’t until after the mystery man let the store that the cashier told Therra the kind-hearted stranger was none other than Ludacris.

But according to dozens of social media users, the incident last month was hardly the first time Luda has paid the grocery bill for someone in need.

In fact, The New York Times reports he frequently goes to the supermarket on his own, and has been known to pay it forward by purchasing food for strangers across the country.

Mom Carli Grant frequently makes clothes for her 2-year-old, Amelia. But her latest project holds extra special meaning for her and her family.

Grant wanted to try new dress styles that incorporated button-down shirts, so she looked through her husband's unworn oxford shirts for fabric. She selected a red and black plaid shirt, which happened to be the same one her husband, Josh, wore the day Amelia was born.

Carli said, “I was so scared I would ruin that shirt. I very well could have since I was sewing with tears in my eyes! Luckily, I didn't!" When she was finished, Carli showed her husband the finished product. Quote: "Once he realized it was the shirt he was wearing the first time he held Amelia, he looked so pleased and loved the idea."

Since it became Amelia’s favorite dress, Carli took her idea and started a business. “Refashioned Memories” was born. The company's tagline reads: "Send us a sentimental shirt. We'll refashion it into a memory."