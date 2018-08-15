All The Feels On The 50's

Some parents despair at the thought of their kids leaving home. But not Vicky and Jeff Piper.

The Springboro, Ohio, couple was so looking forward to their youngest child leaving for college, they celebrated with a photo shoot of the pair holding an actual empty bird’s next, with a sign that reads: “Empty nest, August 2018.”

Vicky told Good Morning America, "We had just dropped our son at school and I was receiving all these texts asking if we were ok, have I stopped crying, your house is going to be so quiet and what are you guys going to do now?" she said. "We just had a different perspective of empty nest."

The couple's daughter goes to college in Australia and their son in Michigan. Piper said the empty nest "feels amazing."

The photos have been shared widely on Facebook. Piper said she believes the positive reaction is because of the "positive perspective that there is life, hope and love after kids. It's refreshing to see, after all the work you put into raising strong, independent kids, it's time to enjoy your marriage."

As for the children, of course the Pipers miss them, "but we are looking so forward to spending time together."

GOOD MORNING AMERICA

There’s a brand new San Antonio after school program that is going to allow your kids to live out their dreams of becoming a NINJA!

Parkour Ninja Gym is going to give kids from all over the city a chance to come after school and learn some cool tricks and build friendships.

Thomas, who owns the gym said, “Basically, when school starts, we're going to be able to pick up kids from the surrounding area schools out here, bring them to our facility, and teach them some parkour, some American Ninja Warrior obstacle course training, some basic movement mobility, and teambuilding exercises and games,”

It’s a great way for kids to burn off a lot of that energy they have left after school before they get home to mom and dad. It teaches them discipline and come on, who doesn’t wanna try and be a ninja!

Thomas said it works well with kids who have been victims of bullying giving them an outlet for their feelings, giving them a place to vent and place where they truly feel like they can be themselves!

He said it also gives kids the opportunity to meet NEW friends and be around other kids who have the same interests and adults who they feel they can open up to and share their concerns and dreams.