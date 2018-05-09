All The Feels On The 50's

James Harden's mom, Monja Willis, raised one of basketball's biggest stars as a single mom...and now she's helping out other single moms.



"You practice what you preach," Willis said. "You don't talk about it, you be about it. From him seeing me work hard to make sure they were the best they could be, it just comes natural."



Willis raised James, his brother, and his sister by herself in California. She worked at AT&T for nearly 30 years, and she also had plenty of part-time jobs.



"My kids were getting up at 5 o'clock in the morning to get to the bus stop," she explained. Today, Willis is her son's manager and has a message for other single moms.



"It's a light at the end of the tunnel," she laughed. "Those kids are going to be grown and you'll be able to do what you want to do."



She'll be honoring 13 single moms on Mother's Day, and one of them could be you! All you have to do is write a letter (150 words or less) about why you or another mom should be chosen.



Send it to [email protected] with a name, phone number, and email address. Winners will receive four special prizes.

ABC 13

This year for Mother’s day an Atlanta mom isn’t receiving a gift, she’s giving it to her son Wesley.

Wesley is her five-month-old son who suffers from a rare liver disease and left untreated, he will go into liver failure.

His mom told Fox 5’s "He was diagnosed at three weeks old with biliary atresia. The majority of those kids need a liver transplant, and he was one of the unfortunate ones who we knew was going to need one sooner rather than later,"

Wesley had his first surgery when he was just a few weeks old right after Christmas and the family were back in the hospital two months later when the operation didn’t work. They knew then, that Wesley was going to need a transplant.

However, you know, having a transplant and finding a match can be hard, and that is why his mother went in immediately to get tested. It doesn’t always work out that a parent is a donor but in this case, Mom was a match.

Tomorrow his mom, Elizabeth will undergo surgery to give a portion of her liver to her son Wesley. Elizabeth said, quote, "That would be the greatest birthday and Mother's Day gift I could ask for, a son who is well,”