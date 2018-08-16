All The Feels On The 50's

School bathrooms are often hotspots for graffiti, with profanities sketched on to the walls and stalls. In girls' stalls, there are often insults about others' bodies, making the mirror an especially difficult place for young students.

So, the middle school teachers in Forney, Texas are trying to counteract that at Warren Middle School. This group of teachers came back to campus early so they could help spread good vibes to the 800 students returning in the fall.

The photos show the teachers decorating the boys and girls' restroom doors with various messages of encouragement, such as, "Bloom where you are planted," "Your mistakes don't define you," "Work hard, dream big," and "No one ever made a difference being like everyone else."

In the girls' bathrooms, the positive quotes above the mirrors feel especially poignant. The stalls have messages such as "Real girls aren't perfect. Perfect girls aren't real."

After the post received thousands of comments, the teachers thanked everyone for their support and held a Facebook Live event. They shared their process, exact paint colors and answered questions people had. Their goal was to inspire others to get involved in the positive movement.

Two sets of first responders bonded together to grant the wish of a dying boy. The EMS from Colorado County and the Houston Firefighters made 14-year-old Case Beken’s day by making him an honorary member yesterday!

Case had always dreamed of becoming a firefighter and EMT since he was a young boy, he told the news, “I like to save people’s lives”. After receiving a terminal diagnosis from doctors earlier this summer, he thought that dream would be impossible.

However, when EMS and Firefighters found out about Case, they showed up at Texas Children’s hospital. They made him an honorary member of both departments and firefighter Travis Tracy even gave case his badge. Tracy told the news "It's incredibly humbling. That's a bravery I don't know that I'll ever know. I can't imagine what he's going through. He's a hero in my book."

The family said they are “praying for a miracle” and they ask all of Houston to keep them in their prayers because they truly do believe in miracles. ​